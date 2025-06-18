Why Was Kristi Noem Hospitalized? Reason She Was Rushed to Hospital

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security, was suddenly taken to a hospital on Tuesday, June 17. Her hospitalization quickly made nationwide headlines as many wondered what happened to the 53-year-old. Below, get an update on Noem’s health and learn what led to her medical emergency.

What Happened to Kristi Noem?

Noem was taken to a hospital in Washington D.C. because she had an allergic reaction, her spokeswoman said. It’s unclear what exactly caused the reaction.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. “She is alert and recovering.”

One day prior to her hospitalization, Noem visited a biohazard facility with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Frederick, Maryland.

Is Kristi Noem Out of the Hospital?

At the time of publication, it appears that Noem is still in the hospital while recovering. However, neither her nor her spokeswoman has confirmed where she is right now.

One week prior to her hospitalization, Noem made headlines for her Los Angeles press conference, where Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly taken away by officers.

Kristi Noem’s Health

Noem’s health appears to be in good standing. She has not announced experiencing any other physical setbacks aside from the recent allergic reaction.

Is Kristi Noem Married?

Yes, Noem is married to her husband, Bryon Noem. The two wed in 1992. She celebrated Father’s Day shortly before her hospitalization by thanking her husband in an X post.

“This guy doesn’t even like to ride horses…but he does for me and to create memories for our grandkids,” Noem tweeted alongside pictures of her spouse. “Happy Father’s Day Bryon! And to my wonderful son-in-laws (thanks for the grandbabies!!) and to my most amazing father-in-law. I am blessed… the men in our family are great examples of love and sacrifice.”

Does Kristi Noem Have Children?

Noem is a mother to three children, whom she shares with her husband: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick and Booker Noem.