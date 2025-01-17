Kristi Noem’s Husband: Is the South Dakota Governor Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota values her family above all else. As the state’s first elected female governor, Kristi now has a chance to become the next U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, pending approval. But at the heart of her political career is her family. So, as voters learn more about the Republican, many want to know if she’s married, and if so, who is her husband?

Learn more about Kristi’s husband, their marriage and children below.

Is Kristi Noem Married?

Yes, Kristi is married to her husband, First Gentleman of South Dakota Bryon Noem. The two crossed paths in high school, according to Bryon’s profile on Kristi’s website. Bryon’s bio indicates that Kristi “just wanted to become a farmer and rancher,” which she did along with cementing herself as a big name in the Republican Party.

Who Is Kristi Noem’s Husband?

Bryon is a South Dakota native. His online bio indicates that he grew up in a rural community, where he “learned the values of hard work and self-reliance” and where “Kristi and I chose to raise our kids, where we started an insurance business and hunting lodge, and where my family has farmed and ranched for a century.”

He also explained his mission while being the state’s First Gentleman.

“In the last ten years or so, Kristi and I have been able to meet so many incredible people across South Dakota,” Bryon noted in his profile. “It’s easy to think the grass is always greener somewhere else, but when it comes down to it, I truly believe that the people of South Dakota are the most kind, genuine people you’ll ever meet. And every person, every community has a story. I want people here to learn more about their own state, and I want people outside to learn how great South Dakota is. It’s my mission to uncover some of these hidden gems and celebrate the incredible value our small towns bring to our state.”

Do Kristi Noem & Bryon Noem Have Kids?

Yes, Kristi and Bryon share three children together: Kassidy, Kennedy and Booker.