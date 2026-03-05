Who Is Corey Lewandowski? About the Man Kristi Noem Was Accused of Having ‘Sexual Relations’ With

Image Credit: Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski was dragged into Kristi Noem‘s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee in March 2026, and Americans quickly grew curious about their alleged connection. After Noem, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, was asked about Lewandowski, the moment made headlines — and Noem was fired from her position in the DHS shortly thereafter.

Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California prompted Noem about her alleged “sexual relations” with Lewandowski.

“At any time during your tenure as director of the Department of Homeland Security, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” Kamlager-Dove asked, to which Noem responded, “Mr. Chairman, I am shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

But Kamlager-Dove didn’t back down, and, instead, told Noem, “It is about your judgment and decision making, it is about the 260,000 employees that work under you that want to make sure you are giving information and making decisions clearly. It is about conflict of interest. It is about national security risk.”

Noem, with her husband, Bryon Noem, sitting in the back, has denied the affair rumors for years but did not respond “yes” or “no” to Kamlager-Dove’s question.

Learn about Lewandowski and how he’s connected to Noem below.

What Does Corey Lewandowski Do for a Living?

Lewandowski, an avid Donald Trump supporter, is a political operative, lobbyist, political commentator and author who was selected to serve as Noem’s senior advisor and chief of staff in September 2025.

Corey Lewandowski Is Married

Lewandowski is married to his childhood sweetheart, Alison Hardy. The two met when he was in his freshman year of high school, and she was in eighth grade. They share four children together.

Is Corey Lewandowski Having an Affair With Kristi Noem?

According to Lewandowski and Noem, no, they are not having an affair. However, several outlets have reported that they have been together since 2021.

After the first report about the alleged affair surfaced that year, Noem called the rumor a “disgusting lie” in a tweet.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem wrote. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

Adding more fuel to the fire was Noem’s firing as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on March 5, 2026. Trump confirmed that she would no longer hold her position in the DHS on March 31, 2026.