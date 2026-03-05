Is Corey Lewandowski Married? About His Wife & Family Amid Kristi Noem Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski has been embroiled in affair rumors with now-former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for years. Now that she’s been fired from her post at the DHS, the public is still curious about Lewandowski, his personal life and his connection to Noem. While both of them have denied the affair reports, not much is known about Lewnadowski’s wife and their marriage.

During a March 2026 testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California asked Noem about her alleged “sexual relations” with Lewandowski.

“At any time during your tenure as director of the Department of Homeland Security, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” Kamlager-Dove asked, to which Noem replied, “Mr. Chairman, I am shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

Kamlager-Dove persisted and told Noem, “It is about your judgment and decision making, it is about the 260,000 employees that work under you that want to make sure you are giving information and making decisions clearly. It is about conflict of interest. It is about national security risk.”

Noem did not respond “yes” or “no” to the affair question,

Learn about Lewandowski’s personal life, including his marriage, below.

Who Is Corey Lewandowski’s Wife?

Lewandowski is married to his childhood sweetheart, Alison Hardy. The spouses wed in 2005.

According to The List, Hardy was married before she met Lewandowski. Her first husband, Brian Kinney, died in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Hardy hasn’t discussed her personal life with either her first or second husband, Lewandowski, in public.

Is Corey Lewandowski Still Married to His Wife?

Yes, Lewandowski is still married to his wife.

After he and Noem were accused of having an affair, both denied the rumors. Reports about their alleged relationship surfaced in 2021 and have continued ever since.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem wrote in a since-deleted tweet in 2021. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

Does Corey Lewandowski Have Children?

Yes, Lewandowski is a father of four children, whom he shares with his wife.