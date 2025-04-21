Kristi Noem’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Today

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Kristi Noem serves as the United States secretary of Homeland Security, but this isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to politics. Thanks to a years-long career, the Republican has served in multiple positions and has accomplished other business ventures, such as publishing her autobiographical books, Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland and No Going Back. As a result, Kristi’s net worth climbed over the years.

In April 2025, Kristi’s finances made headlines after she was robbed of about $3,000 in cash. While at dinner in downtown Washington D.C., a thief somehow grabbed and got away with Kristi’s purse, which included her driver’s license, some medication, her apartment keys, her passport, her DHS access badge, a makeup bag, a few blank checks and around $3,000, which was a cash withdrawal, a DHS spokesperson said, per CNN.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren — she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts,” the spokesperson said.

Find out where Kristi’s net worth stands today and learn more about her career and personal life below.

Who Is Kristi Noem?

Kristi is the U.S. secretary of Homeland Security. Previously, she served as the governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025, and she represented South Dakota’s at-large congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019.

A Member of the Republican Party for her whole career, Kristi has actively supported Donald Trump and was nominated by him to become the next secretary of Homeland Security when he won the 2024 presidential election.

Kristi Noem’s Net Worth

Kristi’s net worth is estimated to be at around $1 million, according to a 2024 financial disclosure report from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The finance report lists Kristi’s mutual funds, index funds, exchange-traded funds and retirement plans valued somewhere between $174,000 and $560,000. Moreover, she earned $139,750 in an advance payment for her book No Going Back.

Additionally, the report indicates that Kristi earned around $40,000 on her first book advance.

Is Kristi Noem Married?

Yes, Kristi has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, since 1992.

Does Kristi Noem Have Children?

Kristi is a mother to three children: Kassidy, Booker and Kennedy Noem.