RFK Jr.’s Wife: Meet Cheryl Hines & Robert’s Ex-Wives

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a name for himself in the political arena. From running as an independent presidential candidate to supporting Donald Trump in his campaign, the politician was nominated to be the new U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Now that Kennedy — who is a part of the infamous Kennedy family — is a presumptive member of Trump’s cabinet, voters are curious about his personal life and career. His current wife, Cheryl Hines, has been a supportive partner, but who are Kennedy’s ex-wives?

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl and Robert have been married since 2014. They started dating in 2012 after being introduced by Cheryl’s Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David.

During an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Cheryl opened up about her and Robert’s marriage. She noted that, in order to have a long-term relationship, there “has to be a connection.”

“There’s, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, ‘OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment,'” the actress explained. “And, you know, a lot of times it’s funny and you can lean over and say, ‘This is crazy balls,’ and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing.”

When it comes to her husband’s political career, Cheryl pointed out that people “have a lot of feelings about politics, especially in Hollywood, and I don’t know. I mean, so far I feel like it’s OK.”

“I’m OK to have conversations like that with people and, to me, it doesn’t define somebody,” Cheryl said. “To some people it does and it’s like you can’t control it. There’s nothing I can do about it, so I have to let it wash over me.”

Mary Kathleen Richardson

Before Robert met Cheryl, he was married to his second wife, Mary Richardson, from 1994 until they separated in 2010. The ex-spouses share four children together: Conor, Kyra, William Finbar “Finn” and Aidan.

Richardson died by suicide in 2012. She was found dead at her home in Bedford, New York.

Emily Ruth Black

Robert married his first wife, Emily Ruth Black, in 1982 after they met in college at the University of Virginia School of Law. They split in 1992 and officially divorced in 1994.

Robert and Emily share children Robert Francis “Bobby” and Kathleen Alexandra “Kick” Kennedy.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).