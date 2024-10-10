Ethel Kennedy’s Children: How Many Kids She & Robert F. Kennedy Shared

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

The Kennedys have lost another family member. Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96. Her passing was announced by her grandson, Joe Kennedy III, on X (formerly known as Twitter), who stated, “It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week.” The 44-year-old former Congressman continued, “Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.”

The late American advocate leaves behind 11 children from her marriage to the late senator. Hollywood Life has compiled a list of her children who are mourning Ethel’s loss.

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, born on July 4, 1951, is the eldest of Ethel’s 11 children. She married David Lee Townsend and has four children: Meaghan, Maeve, Rose, and Kerry. The 73-year-old is a former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

Joseph Patrick Kennedy II

Joseph Patrick Kennedy II, born on September 24, 1952, is the second eldest. The 72-year-old former U.S. Representative is married to Anne Elisabeth Kelly. Before their marriage in 1993, he was married to Sheila Rauch in 1979, with whom he had two children: Matthew Rauch “Matt” Kennedy and Joseph Patrick “Joe” Kennedy III.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., born on January 17, 1954, gained recent attention for announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 before endorsing former President Donald Trump. The 70-year-old has been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014 and has six children—Bobby III, Kick, Conor, Kyra, William, and Aidan—from previous marriages.

David Anthony Kennedy

David Anthony Kennedy was born on June 15, 1955, and tragically died from a drug overdose on April 25, 1984, at the age of 28.

Mary Courtney Kennedy Hill

Mary Courtney Kennedy Hill was born on September 9, 1956. According to People, the 68-year-old has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her family members who pursued careers in politics.

Michael LeMoyne Kennedy

Michael LeMoyne Kennedy, born on February 27, 1958, was an American lawyer who passed away in a skiing accident in 1997 at the age of 39, leaving behind three children: Michael Jr., Lyle Francis, and Rory Gifford.

Mary Kerry Kennedy

Mary Kerry Kennedy was born on September 8, 1959. A lawyer and human rights activist, the 65-year-old is the mother of three daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela.

Christopher George Kennedy

Christopher George Kennedy, born on July 4, 1963, shares his birthday with his sister Kathleen. He works in business and politics and is married to Sheila Sinclair Berner. They have four children: Katherine Berner, Christopher Jr., Sarah Louise, and Clare Elizabeth.

Matthew Maxwell Taylor

Matthew Maxwell Taylor was born on January 11, 1965. The 59-year-old has worked in politics, assisting his uncle Ted Kennedy, per People. He has been married to Victoria Anne Strauss since 1991, and they have three children together.

Douglas Harriman Kennedy

Douglas Harriman Kennedy, born on March 24, 1967, is a journalist rather than a politician. The 57-year-old has been married to Molly Stark since 1998, and they have five children.

Rory Elizabeth Katherine Kennedy

Rory Elizabeth Katherine Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy children, was born on December 12, 1968. The 55-year-old filmmaker has been married to Mark Bailey since 1999, and they have three children together.