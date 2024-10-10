Ethel Kennedy’s Children: How Many Kids She & Robert F. Kennedy Shared

Ethel Kennedy, who died at the age of 96, leaves behind 11 children with the late Robert F. Kennedy. Meet them below.

October 10, 2024 4:41PM EDT
(Original Caption) Robert Kennedy, now a Senate Committee investigator, is shown with his wife, Ethel, and four of their five children. The children, from left, are: David Anthony, 1 1/2; Robert Francis, 3; Joseph Pat, 4 and Mary Courtney, 7 months. Kathleen, 5, is not shown in the photo which was taken at Kennedy's McLean, Virginia home.
Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

The Kennedys have lost another family member. Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96. Her passing was announced by her grandson, Joe Kennedy III, on X (formerly known as Twitter), who stated, “It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week.” The 44-year-old former Congressman continued, “Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.”

The late American advocate leaves behind 11 children from her marriage to the late senator. Hollywood Life has compiled a list of her children who are mourning Ethel’s loss.

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Kathleen Kennedy Townsend attends the We Are The Oceans - The World Oceans Day event at The Reach at The Kennedy Center on June 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, born on July 4, 1951, is the eldest of Ethel’s 11 children. She married David Lee Townsend and has four children: Meaghan, Maeve, Rose, and Kerry. The 73-year-old is a former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

Joseph Patrick Kennedy II

REVERE, MA - AUGUST 1: Citizens Energy Corporation Chairman Joseph P. Kennedy II departs a news conference announcing Citizens Energy's new low-come community shared solar program, JOE-4-SUN, on August 1, 2019 in Revere, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) (Photo by Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
(Photo by Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Joseph Patrick Kennedy II, born on September 24, 1952, is the second eldest. The 72-year-old former U.S. Representative is married to Anne Elisabeth Kelly. Before their marriage in 1993, he was married to Sheila Rauch in 1979, with whom he had two children: Matthew Rauch “Matt” Kennedy and Joseph Patrick “Joe” Kennedy III.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., born on January 17, 1954, gained recent attention for announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 before endorsing former President Donald Trump. The 70-year-old has been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014 and has six children—Bobby III, Kick, Conor, Kyra, William, and Aidan—from previous marriages.

David Anthony Kennedy

New York Democrats nominate Robert Kennedy to run for the U.S. Senate in 1964. With him are his wife Ethel and their nine year old son, David.
(Getty Images).

David Anthony Kennedy was born on June 15, 1955, and tragically died from a drug overdose on April 25, 1984, at the age of 28.

Mary Courtney Kennedy Hill

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Courtney Kennedy Hill and daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill attend the Speak Truth To Power Memorial Benefit Gala at Pier Sixty, October 6, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Mary Courtney Kennedy Hill was born on September 9, 1956. According to People, the 68-year-old has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her family members who pursued careers in politics.

Michael LeMoyne Kennedy

Michael Kennedy. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)
(Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

Michael LeMoyne Kennedy, born on February 27, 1958, was an American lawyer who passed away in a skiing accident in 1997 at the age of 39, leaving behind three children: Michael Jr., Lyle Francis, and Rory Gifford.

Mary Kerry Kennedy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: President of RFK Human Rights Kerry Kennedy speaks onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2023 Ripple of Hope Gala on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Mary Kerry Kennedy was born on September 8, 1959. A lawyer and human rights activist, the 65-year-old is the mother of three daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela.

Christopher George Kennedy

(Original Caption) Mrs. Ethel Kennedy, (L), holds sleeping 8 day old Christopher George, her eighth child, while her husband, Attny. General Robert F. Kennedy looks on, as the couple leave St. Elizabeth's Hospital. they drove to Logan International Airport where they boarded a plane for Hyannis Port.
Getty Images.

Christopher George Kennedy, born on July 4, 1963, shares his birthday with his sister Kathleen. He works in business and politics and is married to Sheila Sinclair Berner. They have four children: Katherine Berner, Christopher Jr., Sarah Louise, and Clare Elizabeth.

Matthew Maxwell Taylor

(Original Caption) As Senator Robert Kennedy and his wife Ethel, left New York's Roosevelt Hospital their newborn Matthew Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, The Senator Quipped about his ninth child's future. He's going to be leader of the assembly in Albany... We finally came up with a candidate." Mrs. Kennedy was asked if she planned to have more children. "They're cheaper by the dozen," she said. After leaving the hospital the couple boarded the family plane for Washington, D.C.
Getty Images.

Matthew Maxwell Taylor was born on January 11, 1965. The 59-year-old has worked in politics, assisting his uncle Ted Kennedy, per People. He has been married to Victoria Anne Strauss since 1991, and they have three children together.

Douglas Harriman Kennedy

(Original Caption) 4/13/1967-Washington, DC- Douglas Harriman Kennedy, 10th child born to Senator and Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy, sleeps through his first session with news photographers today. Picture was made as he left the hospital where he was born one month prematurely on March 24. The infant weighed five pounds, four ounces at birth, and was named after Douglas Dillon, former Secretary of the Treasury and Ambassador Averell Harriman.
Getty Images.

Douglas Harriman Kennedy, born on March 24, 1967, is a journalist rather than a politician. The 57-year-old has been married to Molly Stark since 1998, and they have five children.

Rory Elizabeth Katherine Kennedy

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Zachary Corkland Kennedy-Bailey,Georgia Elizabeth Kennedy-Bailey, Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, and Bridget Katherine Kennedy-Bailey attend "The Synanon Fix" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rory Elizabeth Katherine Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy children, was born on December 12, 1968. The 55-year-old filmmaker has been married to Mark Bailey since 1999, and they have three children together.