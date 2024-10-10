Ethel Kennedy’s Cause of Death: How Robert F. Kennedy’s Wife Died

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Ethel Kennedy, the wife of late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has died. She was 96 years old. Ethel’s grandson Joe Kennedy III announced the news in addition to his late grandmother’s cause of death in a statement via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, October 10.

Learn more about Ethel, her life, career and family, below.

Who Was Ethel Kennedy?

Ethel was the wife of the late RFK, who was assassinated in June 1968. Following her husband’s death, Ethel dedicated her life to public service and fighting for human rights. The Chicago native later founded her non-profit organization, the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

What Was Ethel Kennedy’s Cause of Death?

According to Ethel’s grandson Joe’s tweet, she died from complications “related to a stroke” that she suffered from one week prior.

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy,” Joe tweeted. “She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.”

Joe also noted in his statement that the Kennedy family is “comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie.”

“Please keep her in your hearts and prayers,” Joe added in his tweet.

Two days prior, Joe revealed that Ethel had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized.

“Unfortunately, on Thursday morning, she suffered a stroke in her sleep,” Joe wrote in a separate tweet on Tuesday, October 8. “She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment. She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family.”

At the end of his statement, Joe pointed out that Ethel was “a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life” and insisted that the Kennedys were “looking after her.”

Sharing some news about one of my heroes. pic.twitter.com/kcSqSNfabC — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 8, 2024

Ethel Kennedy and RFK’s Children

Ethel shared 11 children in total with her late husband: Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr., Michael, Kerry, Chris, Max, David, Courtney, Douglas and Rory Kennedy.