Why Was Kristi Noem Fired by Trump? Her ICE Response, Affair Allegations & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kristi Noem was the face of Homeland Security since 2025, but her tenure would only last about a year under Donald Trump. Shortly after facing grilling questions from the House Judiciary Committee in early March 2026, Noem was fired by Trump and replaced with his next pick to assume the position of Secretary of DHS: Senator Markwayne Mullin. Now the question remains: Why was Noem fired? What led Trump to oust his Secretary of DHS?

As Americans speculate about her ousting from the DHS, we break down all the events that possibly led to Noem’s firing from the DHS below.

Why Was Kristi Noem Fired From the DHS?

Trump did not indicate his reason for firing Noem as the head of the DHS. In his March 5 Truth Social statement, the Republican president thanked her for her “numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)” and announced that Noem “will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

“I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” Trump concluded.

Noem’s firing came shortly after she faced pressing questions from the House Judiciary Committee. She was criticized by members on both sides of the aisle for her handling of the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents amid ICE protests, the spending of more than $200 million in government funds on advertisements, the additional use of $300 million on private luxury planes and her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski.

Did Kristi Noem Have an Affair With Corey Lewandowski?

Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied the affair rumors, but multiple outlets have reported on their alleged relationship since 2021. The now-former DHS secretary was asked by Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove about possibly having “sexual relations” with Lewandowski, her top advisor at the DHS. Noem did not answer the question and said she was “shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

Who Is Replacing Kristi Noem as the DHS Secretary?

Senator Markwayne Mullin will replace Noem as the DHS Secretary on March 31, 2026, Trump announced on March 5.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

Calling Mullin a “MAGA warrior,” Trump added that the senator is a “former undefeated professional MMA fighter” and “truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda.”

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” Trump concluded. “Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”