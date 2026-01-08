Who Was Renee Nicole Good? About the Woman Killed by ICE Agent in Minneapolis

Image Credit: Getty Images

On January 7, 2026, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The killing has drawn national scrutiny following federal claims of self-defense that have been disputed by local officials and eyewitnesses.

At a press conference at the Texas southern border, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent’s actions, asserting that Good had “weaponize[d]” her vehicle and attempted to run over law enforcement officers, a characterization she labeled as “domestic terrorism.” President Donald Trump also weighed in publicly on Truth Social, alleging that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” He added, “It is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

Good’s family has rejected that portrayal. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told The Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter “was one of the kindest people” she had ever known, describing her as loving, forgiving, and affectionate. Her father, Tim Ganger, told The Washington Post that Good “was a wonderful person.”

Amid the tragic news, learn more about Good below.

She Was a Mother of Three

Per The Washington Post, Good was a mother of three children — a 15-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 12 and 6. She shared two children with a former partner and her youngest son with her late husband.

She Lived in Minneapolis

Good was originally from Colorado, where she spent much of her early life before later moving to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.

She Was a Writer and Poet

Good was an award-winning poet and writer who studied English and creative writing at Old Dominion University, where she won the Academy of American Poets Prize in 2020. She described herself on social media as a “poet and writer and wife and mom” and shared interests in art, movies, and music.

She Was Married and Had a Longtime Partner

Good was previously married to comedian and writer Tim Macklin, who died in 2023. The two shared a son together. Following his death, Good was in a relationship with a longtime partner, with whom she lived in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area at the time of her death, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.