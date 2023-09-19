Christine Brown’s Fiance: Everything to Know About David Woolley

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Christine Brown split up from Kody Brown in Nov. 2021.

She revealed that she was dating David Woolley in Feb. 2023.

The couple revealed that they were engaged in April 2023.

Christine Brown is getting ready for her second marriage! The Sister Wives star, 51, broke up with Kody Brown in Nov. 2021, and after the split, she revealed that she was happy to be dating again. Nearly two years after leaving Kody after 27 years of marriage, Christine is ready to settle down again with David Woolley!

The TLC star hasn’t been shy about showing off her love for her husband-to-be since the pair went public with their relationship. It’s clear she’s absolutely smitten with David, and the pair are preparing to get married in the near future. Christine gushed about her fiancé in an Instagram post, after the Sep. 17, 2023 episode of Sister Wives. “’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me. #grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife,” she wrote.

While fans wait for Christine and her fiancé to exchange vows, here are all the details you need to know about David!

How Did Christine Meet David?

Like so many relationships in the 2020s, Christine met her fiancé on the internet! Before going official with her beau, the Sister Wives star did reveal she was dating online in an Instagram post in Jan. 2023. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” she wrote.

Long after she and David got engaged, Christine revealed that the couple met on Stir.com, which is a dating website for single parents. “Ironically, Sister Wives just had a commercial break and Stir.com advertised! It’s where I met David,” she wrote on Instagram.

David Owns a Construction Company

David opened up a bit more about his personal life in a July 2023 Instagram post. While he shared that many of his children wanted to remain private, he did reveal that he’d been in the construction business for over 40 years. “I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years,” he wrote.

They Went Public on Valentine’s Day

Shortly after opening up about dating online, Christine had teased that she did have a new boyfriend in February 2023. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s incredible with [my daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she said in an Instagram Story, after admitting to “dating someone exclusively.”

Just days after revealing that she had a boyfriend, Christine showed off her new man in a Valentine’s Day post on social media. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she wrote. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

He Proposed to Christine in April 2023

Just two months after going public with their romance, the pair revealed that they’d gotten engaged. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Christine told People after their engagement. “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

He’s a Grandfather

As Christine has gushed about how great David is with her children, even taking a family trip with him and her daughter, Truely, it’s no surprise that her fiancé is also a father himself. David detailed his family in the aforementioned Instagram post. “I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own! Half of my kids do not want to be in the spotlight, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here. I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years,” he wrote. “I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”