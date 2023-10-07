‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley 6 Months After Getting Engaged

Image Credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her true soulmate after splitting from Kody Brown. The TLC star, 51, married fiancé David Woolley on October 7 in Moab, Utah. They said “I do” in front of 330 guests, PEOPLE reported.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told the outlet about her wedding. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Christine’s son, Paedon, and her father walked her down the aisle. Christine wore a stunning white dress from Boda Bridal with a plunging neckline that was adorned with gorgeous beading. After they said “I do,” the Etta James classic “At Last” was played during the ceremony. The day before the wedding, Christine and David, 59, kicked off their wedding weekend with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River.

Christine got the chance to live out her wedding dreams with David. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David gushed to PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

The couple met on a dating website in 2022 and got engaged in April 2023. Christine was spiritually married to Kody in a polygamous marriage for 27 years. They split in 2021. It’s unclear if any of her former sister wives — Janelle, Meri, and Robyn — attended her wedding.

Christine and Kody have 6 children together: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paeden, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. David has 8 children of his own and was previously married. His wife passed away in 2012.

Christine has been open about her love for David and how different is from Kody. “I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me. #grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife,” she wrote on Instagram in September 2023. Cheers to Christine and David!