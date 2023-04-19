‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Seemingly Disses Ex Kody With New Photo

Christine Brown is living her best life with fiancé David Woolley, and apparently that includes lots of delicious nachos! But fans think a new nacho-themed Instagram post, which was followed by a similar one on David’s account, is a direct diss on the Sister Wives star’s ex Kody Brown. Kristine’s April 18 post featured an adorable snap of her husband to be feeding her nachos as both appeared to giggle uncontrollably. She shared a few others, and notably the last pic showed a sign in the background reading “nachos family.” “Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” she captioned the post, along with the hashtags #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou.

Meanwhile, David took to his own account with several nacho photos from the fun date, as well. “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!” he captioned the carousel, also shared on April 18. Per Us Weekly, fans think the nachos are a pointed dig at Kody, who once criticized Christine for the way she ate nachos on a road trip.

“Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen,” Kody wrote in a 2012 book called Becoming Sister Wives, per an excerpt shared via Reddit. “The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them.”

Kody further admitted in the excerpt that his thoughts on the matter were “shallow.” “Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” he revealed. “It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little — well, a lot.”

In any case, fans were definitely there for the shade. “I’m so happy the nacho story has come full circle. Someone who appreciates them and you!!” wrote a follower, while another gushed, “Amazing clap back. You deserve it!!! Go Christine!!”

Kody and Christine, who share six children, split after 25 years when she left the polygamous family amid serious strife in 2021. She announced her engagement to David on April 13.