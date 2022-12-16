Kody & Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Jokes About Parents’ Divorce: I Got ‘Leftover Fame’

Kody Brown and Christine Brown have been broken up for more than a year now, and their daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, is able to poke fun at the split. Gwendlyn finally got her blue ‘verified’ check mark on Instagram on Dec. 15, and she posted a screen shot of her profile on her IG story to show it off. Along with the screen grab, Gwendlyn added, “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame. Verified b****es.”

Christine and Kody’s divorce has been making headlines for the last several months as their split has played out on their show Sister Wives. Christine actually announced that she had left Kody back in Nov. 2021, but her departure from the family in Arizona didn’t air on the show until Nov. 2022. Kody and Christine have six children, including Gwendlyn, together. All of their kids are over the age of 18 except for daughter, Truely, 12, who moved with Christine when she left Kody.

Meanwhile, Gwendlyn has been finding her own happiness amidst her parents’ struggles. On this season of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn came out as bisexual, and at the end of November, she revealed that she’d gotten engaged to her partner, Beatriz Queiroz. She shared some photos of the romantic proposal on Instagram, where Beatriz got down on one knee in the woods. “I’m engaged!!” Gwendlyn wrote. “You can see the proposal and rings side by side on Pateron via the link in my bio.”

Following Kody and Christine’s split, Kody has also been struggling in his relationships with two of his other wives, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. Meri and Kody have been having issues for years, and in a preview for the Dec. 18 episode of Sister Wives, she confirmed that he’s “decided” that they’re “not married” anymore. Meri insisted she’d be down to reconcile, but has resigned to the fact that Kody is not interested. Meanwhile, Janelle and Kody have been fighting quite a bit on the show, and previews for upcoming episodes revealed them confirming their separation.