Christine Brown Shares Big Family Hug With Fiancé David Woolley & 2 Of Her Daughters: Photo

They’re one big happy family! Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared several snapshots of her recent family trip to Disneyland, and one touching photo showed her, her daughters Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown, and her fiancé David Woolley during a trip to Disneyland wrapping their arms around each other for a family hug. They were all smiles as they huddled together, as seen below. “Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome!” she captioned the pic.

The second photo in the May 1o carousel showed Christine, 51, grinning with Truely, 13, as she wore a Maleficent headband. The following image had Christine and David posing for a photo in the dark as they appeared to be heading out for a date night, and the third pic showed David smiling next to Truely as they sat on a bench together. Christine’s youngest daughter seemed to be super into the book she had open on her lap. The final photo of the post showed the foursome smiling together in front of Mickey’s Fun Wheel.

Ysabel, 19, and Truely are Christine’s youngest daughters with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The former couple also shares Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27. Kody, 54, and Christine announced their separation in late 2021, although Kody made sure fans knew it wasn’t his idea.

Christine debuted her relationship with David on Valentine’s Day 2023 after admitting she was “casually dating” in Oct. 2022. Christine and David got engaged in April. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” the reality star captioned her announcement post, which can be seen above.

A few weeks later, Christine took to Instagram once again to express how grateful she is to have found David. “We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!” she captioned a series of photos in which she showed off her engagement ring. “So excited to plan this blessed day with [David] by my side,” she concluded.