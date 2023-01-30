Christine Brown, 50, Admits ‘Dating Online Is Crazy’ As She Puts Herself Back Out There After Kody Split

Christine Brown revealed that she’s back in the dating game 14 months after she and Kody split up! She shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the great outdoors, as she wrote about how tough it can be to date after over 20 years of marriage in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 29. Even though she revealed that she’s been trying to get used to dating again, she also used the hashtags “Feeling good” and “New beginnings” to show how excited she was to be back on the market!

Christine shared a few shots of herself in front of a snowy rock formation, rocking a leather jacket and matching black leggings and leather booties. She had a huge smile on her face, and looked like she was having a blast as she posed for photos.

View Related Gallery 'Sister Wives': Photos Of The TLC Show Curious about how polygamy works? Enter 'Sister Wives.' The TLC reality television series, which premiered in 2010, follows the relationships, families, and ups and downs of Kody Brown and his four wives Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. Three of these marriages are spiritual unions -- Kody was legally married to Meri between 1990-2014, until they divorced (but remained spiritually together) so that Kody could legally marry Robyn and therefore adopt her three children. Meanwhile, Kody has been spiritually married to Janelle since 1993. He has also been spiritually married to Christine since 1994. Four marriages bring a lot of children into the equation! Kody shares 18 kids with his four wives. Kody and Meri share one child, Kody and Janelle share six children, Kody and Robyn share five children (three are from Robyn's first marriage), and Kody and Christine share six children. The Brown family are Fundamentalist Mormons. Keep scrolling through the gallery for more photos of the family. Janelle is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

In the caption, Christine opened up about how it’s been tough getting back into the dating scene, but she still sounded excited regardless. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” she wrote.

Christine and Kody split up after 27 years of marriage in November 2021. They share six children. Nearly a year after the split, Christine revealed she was “casually dating” in an interview with Us Weekly in October 2022. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she said, revealing she would like to meet someone more serious eventually. ” “I would definitely love to get married again.’

Besides starting to date again, Christine has also made a major move from Flagstaff, Arizona to Utah! Despite rumors that she was leaving Sister Wives, she made a TikTok letting everyone know that she would still be on the show and gave a tour of her brand new in-home set for filming. “I’m still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody. Take care. Thought you’d like a little bit of sneak peak,” she said in the clip.