Christine Brown Goes On ‘Bucket List’ Trip With Daughter Truely, 13, After Split From Kody Brown: Photos

Christine Brown, 51, checked off one of the items on her bucket list with her daughter Truely, 13, on Tuesday, June 6. The reality star shared a series of photos of the two of them taking the tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, and both of them looked like they had a great time exploring the supposedly haunted mansion.

Christine posted a selfie of the two of them outside of the house, both wearing their glasses and looking excited for the trip. She shared tons of photos of her daughter both outside the house and exploring some of the spooky nooks and crannies of the house. The last photo featured the Sister Wives star and Truely smiling outside the building. “Crossed an item off my bucket list today! Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion,” she said. “It was incredible. I highly recommend both tours!”

The outing comes nearly two years after Christine split up from Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage. The former couple have six kids together, and Truely is their youngest daughter. Since the split, Christine has spent a lot of time bonding with her children and she and Truely seem like they take a lot of trips together, like when they went to Universal Studios together in April. Christine also got to reunite with her former Sister Wife Janelle Brown during a vacation with her fiancé. While both women have divorced Kody, they’re clearly still very close to one another.

While Christine announced that she was divorcing Kody in November 2021, she’s since found love again, and she announced that she’s engaged to David Wooley in April. She gushed about her soon-to-be husband in an interview with People at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it,” she said. “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”