Christine Brown Reunites With Former Sister Wife Janelle Brown On Getaway With David Woolley

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are having tons of fun together after their respective splits from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives stars went riding in an open-air RZR vehicle with Christine’s fiancé, David Woolley, and Janelle’s daughter, Savannah Brown. Christine, 51, took to Instagram May 21 with a video of David driving the vehicle, as Christine sat in the passenger seat, while Janelle, 54, and Savannah sat in the back. The three women all screamed and laughed as they went off-roading with Christine’s future husband. “We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend!” Christine wrote in her caption.

Christine and Janelle are both coming off their splits from Kody, 54, and Christine has already moved on with a new man. The TLC star debuted her relationship with David on Valentine’s Day 2023 after admitting she was “casually dating” in Oct. 2022. Christine and David got engaged in April. Christine was single for only a short amount of time after announcing her seperation from Kody in late 2021. The exes were married for 26 years and share six children

Janelle, meanwhile, nixed her nearly three decade long “spiritual” marriage to Kody last year. “Kody and I have separated,” she said in a December clip from the show. A source told In Touch at the time that Janelle simply “outgrew him.” Janelle and Kody have six children together, including daughter Savannah. As far as we know, Janelle is not in a new relationship yet.

Janelle and Christine’s former sister wife Meri Brown, 52, is also no longer married to Kody. Meri and Kody decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage in January, over 30 years after they first tied the knot. The exes share one child. Janelle, Christine, and Meri appear to be on good terms with each other since they all cut their marital ties to the polygamous family. Kody is now only married to Robyn Brown, 44, with whom he shares two children. Kody has 18 children from his four marriages.