‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Brings Daughter Truely, 12, On Her Vacation With New BF

Christine Brown is enjoying an “epic” vacation! The Sister Wives star, 50, shared a few looks at an amazing vacation in California that she’s spending with her daughter Truely, 12, and new boyfriend David Woolley. Christine posted a series of photos from their wonderful time in The Golden State on her Instagram on Sunday, April 9.

The photos showed the reality star and her daughter having a blast with David. The first photo was a selfie taken at Universal Studios with Christine and David smiling at the Camera, while Truely made a funny face as she snuck in the shot. Christine also seemed to have bought a funny hat referencing her new beau that says “Ew David” on it. The second photo had the trio at Voodoo Doughnuts, showing off some of the delicious treats that they’d purchased. The final photo was Truely posing in front of a mural with wings.

Christine captioned the post with a caption commemorating a special time spent with her loved ones. “More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people,” she wrote, including the hashtags “Adventure is out there”, “California Sun”, “Love this life”, and “So blessed.” She had previously shared photos from the trio’s trip, sharing a few more glances from Universal Studios and speaking about how much she treasures making time with her loved ones.

Before meeting David, Christine was married to Kody Brown from 1994 to 2021, and they share six kids, including Truely. The two split in November 2021. Nearly a year after Christine and Kody split, she revealed that she had been “casually dating,” but kept quiet on details. She had teased that she was seeing someone “exclusively” in February, revealing that David was her boyfriend a few days later.

When Christine went public with David, she penned an emotional caption with a sweet selfie revealing that they were together on Instagram. “I finally found the love of my life,” she wrote. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”