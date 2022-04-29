Christina Haack’s Husband: All About Joshua Hall & Past Loves Ant Anstead & Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack is a married woman for the third time! The realtor and HGTV star revealed that she and her boyfriend Joshua Hall tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 5. Christina, 38, has been a staple of the network with a few different realty-focused shows for nearly a decade, after she rose to fame alongside her then-husband Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flop. Find out more about her marriage to Joshua Hall and her ex-husbands here!

Joshua Hall

Christina started dating realtor Joshua Hall shortly after her marriage to Ant Anstead ended. The Flip or Flop host revealed that the two had been together for a few months in a July 2021 Instagram post, where she gushed about Joshua. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she wrote in the emotional caption. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The pair ended up getting engaged in September of that year, when Josh popped the question while the two were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her engagement ring was 5 carats and worth about $150,000. The news of their secret wedding was reported on April 5. The Christina On The Coast star reportedly changed her last name on her real estate license to Hall (per TMZ), and she’s also updated her name on her Instagram. The pair reportedly have plans to host a small ceremony.

View Related Gallery Christina Haack: Pics Of The 'Flip Or Flop' Star Flip or Flop star Christina Haack looks stunning in a pink bikini as she visits a natural swimming hole in Mexico with new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The TV star - who has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead - visited the natural beauty spot in Tulum where she is celebrating her 38th birthday. The photographs emerged after she and the fellow real estate agent became Instagram official when she shared an image of a romantic dinner together. According to reports her ex-husband husband Ant is now dating Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Christina Haack. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768874_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Since getting married in secret, the pair have gushed over each other on social media. Josh wrote a loving tribute ot his wife on his Instagram on April 14. “This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life,” he wrote under a photo of them.

Ant Anstead

After Christina and Tarek divorced in 2017, she started seeing For the Love of Cars presenter Ant Anstead, 43, that November. After about a year of dating, the pair tied the knot (also in secret) in December 2018. Nearly a year after getting hitched, the couple had their first child, a baby boy Hudson, 2, together in September 2019. Despite hitting all sorts of important relationship milestones, the pair’s marriage wasn’t meant to be, and they split up in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote in an Instagram caption sharing the news.

The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2021, but they ended up facing some legal battles since the split. Ant filed a request for full custody of their son on April 28, 2022. Christina responded to the filing in a statement to HollywoodLife. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Other than Hudson, Ant has two kids Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with his ex-wife Louise. Since the split, Ant has also struck up a romance with actress Renée Zellweger in June 2021.

Tarek El Moussa

Christina and Tarek El Moussa were married long before either of them became HGTV stars. The couple tied the knot in 2009, years before they’d go on to co-star in Flip or Flop together. During their marriage, the pair had two kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. Unfortunately, the pair split up in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. Even though their marriage didn’t last, the pair continued to co-host Flip or Flop together until the show ended in 2022. It seems like the couple are on good terms to co-parent their kids and even when the show came to an end, Tarek wrote a touching message to his ex to bid the show farewell. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!” he wrote on Instagram.

After the pair split up, Tarek started dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and the couple got married in October 2021.