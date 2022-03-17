See Message

Tarek El Moussa Shares A Sweet Message For Ex Christina Haack Before ‘Flip Or Flop’ Finale

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa
MEGA
(L-R) Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa backstage at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, CA on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Flip or Flop tv personalities Christina Anstead and ex husband Tarek El Moussa seen filming an episode in Long Beach. Pictured: Christina Anstead, Tarek El Mouissa BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Flip or Flop tv personalities Christina Anstead and ex husband Tarek El Moussa seen filming an episode in Long Beach. Pictured: Christina Anstead, Tarek El Mouissa BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Film a Scene Together in Anaheim For Flip or Flop. 29 Mar 2019 Pictured: Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa. Photo credit: SETC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA390401_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Tarek El Moussa is wishing his ex-wife Christina Haack ‘nothing but the best’ as they say goodbye to their hit HGTV show ‘Flip or Flop.’

After 12 years of their hit show Flip or FlopTarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are saying their goodbyes. In a March 17 Instagram post, Tarek shared numerous photographic memories of his time on the show and also had a sweet message for his ex-wife. “A special thank you to [Christina] for taking this journey with me,” Tarek wrote in the caption. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!”

Elsewhere in the caption, Tarek noted how much of a “wild ride” it had been filming “an entire decade” of the house-flipping show, and shouted-out the “massive family all around the world” who supported the show. “I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show,” he said. 

The reality star continued, “Thank you to everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show to make it what it is today—big shoutout to the crew, our contractors @tarekbuyshousesllc and our HGTV family.” He then went on to tease a “very special emotional” final episode and said, “I can’t wait to show you what comes next!”

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa (MEGA).

Flip or Flop, which debuted in 2013, followed Tarek and Christina buying up residential properties, improving them and selling them in hopes of making a profit. During its massively successful run, the show launched Tarek and Christina as household names and also put their relationship in the spotlight. Although the pair split in Dec. 2016, they continued to film the show as it also focused on how they co-parented their two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Both Tarek and Christina have moved on since their divorce. In October, Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, while Christina went on to marry Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in 2020, but split less than a year later. In September, Christina announced she was engaged to realtor Josh Hall.

Related Gallery

Christina Anstead -- Pics Of The 'Flip Or Flop' Star

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack looks stunning in a pink bikini as she visits a natural swimming hole in Mexico with new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The TV star - who has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead - visited the natural beauty spot in Tulum where she is celebrating her 38th birthday. The photographs emerged after she and the fellow real estate agent became Instagram official when she shared an image of a romantic dinner together. According to reports her ex-husband husband Ant is now dating Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Christina Haack. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768874_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Anstead grabs lunch and a green juice while out and about running errands this Monday afternoon. Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, are calling it quits.The "Flip or Flop" star, who is 37, announced the news in an Instagram post Friday."Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina's social media post reads.Pictured: Christina AnsteadBACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Flip or Flop star was spotted showing off her tummy after announcing she was expecting a baby with her husband Ant Anstead. Christina was seen heading into Mother's Grocery Supermarket in Brea, California. 22 Mar 2019 Pictured: Christina Anstead shows off her tummy for the first time after announcing she's pregnant. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA386204_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]