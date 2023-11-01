Channing Tatum’s Dating History: From Jenna Dewan to Zoe Kravitz

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum has been a Hollywood hunk for nearly 20 years. After his breakout roles in She’s The Man and Step Up, he’s been a leading man in tons of beloved films ranging from comedies like 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike to action films like G.I. Joe and critical hits like The Hateful Eight.

As he’s risen to fame, Channing’s love life has often been the subject of public interest, but he appears to mostly keep his love life and professional life separate. He opened up about how “hard” relationships can be in a January 2023 Vanity Fair profile. “Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know,” he said.

Most recently, Channing reportedly got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz after about two years together in October 2023. With the exciting news for the pair, look back on the Magic Mike star’s past romances!

Jenna Dewan

As Channing was working on what would become one of his early breakthrough roles, Step Up, he met the woman who would become his first wife: Jenna Dewan. The two of them starred in the dance movie and their connection wasn’t just good for the camera. They ended up dating in real life in 2006, and they ended up getting married in 2009. With Jenna, Channing has one daughter Everly, 10, who was born in 2013.

After nearly a decade of marriage, the couple announced that they’d be separating in 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” They finalized their divorce a year later.

Over a year after the split, Jenna shared more feelings about what had happened in an excerpt from her memoir Gracefully You. “I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” she wrote. In the book, she also admitted to feeling “blindsided,” when he started dating Jessie J.

Channing also opened up about their divorce in the above-mentioned Vanity Fair profile. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” he said. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Despite the split, it seems like Channing and Jenna are on good terms and excellently co-parent their daughter. They’ve been seen out and about together with their little girl, including a sighting in April.

Jessie J

Shortly after separating from Jenna, Channing began a relationship with “Price Tag” singer Jessie J. Romance rumors about the two of them began in October 2018, six months after his separation from Jenna. Throughout their two-year romance, the two were seen out and about together plenty of times, and Jessie even revealed that she wrote a love song for the 21 Jump Street star during a September 2019 concert.

The pair ended up briefly splitting in December of that year. Although they did rekindle their romance in early 2020, they split up for good in October of that year.

Zoe Kravitz

After things ended with Jessie, Channing began a relationship with Mad Max: Fury Road star Zoë Kravitz in 2021. The two first connected when the actor was cast in Zoë’s film project P***y Island in January of that year. Relationship rumors began when they were seen spending a lot of time together in August of that year. In February, Channing walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Batman to support Zoë.

The two opened up about working together in a few interviews, but in November 2022, Zoë opened up about falling for him in a GQ interview. “He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told the outlet. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet.”

Channing also spoke about connecting with Zoë in his Vanity Fair profile. He admitted to having some excitement with P***y Island. “She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn’t sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be,” he said, before explaining that he two years later there was a new draft, that he was more confident in. “That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

After about two years together, sources close to the pair revealed that they’re engaged in a report from People in October 2023. Zoë was seen with a huge diamond ring on at Halloween parties near the end of the month, but no further details about their engagement are available.