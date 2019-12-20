Jessie J Calls Herself A ‘Diva’ And ‘Nightmare’ After Split From Ex-Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J shared a very cryptic post after her split from Channing Tatum where she called herself a bunch of names that weren’t flattering.

Well this is puzzling. Jessie J, 31, said that she’s changed into a “diva, total b**ch and a nightmare” on Instagram shortly after news broke about her split from hunky Channing Tatum, 39. The “Price Tag” singer did this within a throwback Instagram snap that she posted on December 20 from her 2011 UK tour. Other pics that she has posted in recent days come with much more joyful captions including one that simply said “Happy” next to a video of her posing in a risque ensemble in The Netherlands where she performed her last show of the decade. “When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years,” she wrote as the caption of a related post. “Woof. Tears.”

Jessie calling herself those names may have nothing to do with why she and Channing are dunzo. The caption also discussed how she doesn’t have to push herself to the limit with constant performances compared to what she did almost nine years ago. “This week in 2011 maybe even 2010?! Anyone know?! Lol!! I was finishing my first ever UK tour. MUAD! I remember the Scala gig like it was yesterday. It’s where I recorded “Big White Room” for the Who You Are album. AND… I was doing 3 shows back to back. Don’t do that now.”

Jaws dropped when Jessie and the Magic Mike star split after one year of being together. The actor duo quietly “broke up about a month ago,” a source revealed to US Weekly on December 19. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Channing and Jessie began publicly dating in October 2018 around the time he filed for divorce from his longtime wife Jenna Dewan, 38. The Step Up actress has moved on in the romance department herself with Broadway star Steve Kazee, 44. They are currently expecting their first child together (Channing and Jenna share 6-year-old daughter Everly.)

Things appear to be going well for Jenna and Steve as her due date continues to near. She posted a sweet birthday tribute to the Tony Award winner in October 2019, saying in part that she’s “the luckiest girl in the world.”