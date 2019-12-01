Pregnant Jenna Dewan, 38, Out With Daughter Everly, 6, After Channing Tatum Files Papers For More Custody

Jenna Dewan was spotted looking happy while showing off her baby bump during a fun outing with her six-year-old daughter Everly in rainy Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

Jenna Dewan, 38, is about to be a mother-of-two but in the meantime, she’s enjoying some memorable moments with her daughter Everly. The actress was all smiles during an outing with the adorable little girl, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum, 39, in rainy Los Angeles on Nov. 30 and it was quite the sight to see. The brunette beauty put her baby bump on display in a black dress under a long tan peacoat and paired the look with leopard print slip-on shoes while Everly wore a colorful tie dye dress and matching pants with striped socks and silver shoes. The mother-daughter duo held hands while walking out of a store and at one point, Jenna even shielded her oldest child from the rain by letting her cover herself inside of her coat.

Jenna and Everly’s outing comes after Channing made headlines for trying to set a custody schedule so he can have more time with his daughter. The actor filed legal documents, which were obtained by TMZ, to create a schedule for both parents during holidays, including Thanksgiving, Halloween, Everly’s birthday, Winter break and more. He also wants to make sure he and Jenna, who is now dating Steve Kazee, get to FaceTime with their daughter whenever they aren’t in the same place.

According to the documents, Channing says the reason he is requesting a schedule for their custody time is because he and Jenna both have very busy lives and it’s been tough to come up with a working strategy that they are happy with. “Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” the documents read. The documents also state that he wants a co-parenting counselor to help assist with the scheduling.

It doesn’t end there. Channing has also requested to take Everly out of school for up to 5 days a year for “work-related occasions”, the outlet further reported. “[Jenna] and I are fortunate to have employment that offers us unique and once in a lifetime opportunities,” the Magic Mike star continued in the docs. “I would like to be able to share these experiences with Everly and believe that Everly would benefit from getting to take advantage of such opportunities.”

Lastly, he is asking a judge to prohibit the use of Everly’s image, name, or likeness in any profitable advertisement, sponsorship, or campaign without the other parent’s consent.

Jenna and Channing split up in Apr. 2018 after being married for almost eight years.