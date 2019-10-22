Jenna Dewan Reveals Why She Ended Marriage To Channing Tatum After Nearly 9 Years Together

In her intimate new book, Jenna Dewan broke down why her marriage to Channing Tatum ended and what she really thinks about his surprisingly quick relationship with Jessie J.

Jenna Dewan, 38, dished about her estranged ex Channing Tatum, 39, and his new love Jessie J, 31, in her new wellness book Gracefully You: How To Live Your Best Life Every Day, that was released on Tuesday, October 22. The Jerk Theory star also dove deep into why things ended between her and Channing, for the first time since the former couple announced their split in April 2018. “I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” she admitted. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

The mother-of-one also revealed that they decided to separate the night before her first day of filming the second season of World of Dance, which later premiered on May 29, 2018. She was somehow able to keep their breakup a secret during most of the filming for reasons that went beyond their relationship. “The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light,” she wrote of that time period. “This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

Another revelation from Jenna’s book centered around Channing’s romance with pop star Jessie J, 31, who he was linked to before they were even divorced. She admitted to feeling “blindsided” about their coupling as she read about it for the first time during a flight.

Channing and the “Domino” singer appear to be moving along swimmingly with one another. She has posted a bunch of PDA-filled snaps with him over the past month including two of them cuddling up at the beach on Monday, October 21. Meanwhile, things have gotten quite serious between Jenna and her Tony Award winning boyfriend Steve Kazee, 43, so much so that the couple announced on September 24 that they’re expecting their first child together!

Jenna and Channing wed on July 11, 2009, three years after initially linking up on the set of Set Up. Their daughter Everly, 6, was born in May 2013 in London. Things publicly ended for them on April 2, 2018, when they released a joint statement about their breakup.