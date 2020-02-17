Channing Tatum Sweetly Kisses Girlfriend Jessie J During Their Romantic Night In

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially the king and queen of PDA. The couple, who recently got back together, look SO loved-up in a new video.

Channing Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, have been back together for one month — and they’re already packing on the PDA! The cute couple love expressing their feelings for one another on social media, and Jessie J took to her Instagram stories on Feb. 17 to share a selfie video of herself and Channing while spending the night-in. In the clip, Jessie zooms in on her boyfriends face, which makes Channing chuckle. The pair then started throwing up peace signs before moving their hands as if trying to do spirit fingers (we’re still not sure what they’re doing here), and then leaned in for a kiss. Channing was a total tease, backing out of the kiss not once, but twice, which made Jessie laugh. On the third go Jessie leaned in quickly and pecked Channing on the lips. These two are so adorable!

Channing also took to his Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek of what goes on when he and Jessie stay home for the night. The actor posted a story of Jessie in the kitchen singing and dancing along to “Promises” by Sam Smith and Calvin Harris. He also shared a clip of himself busting a move to the pop track, and it was a total throwback to his Step Up and Magic Mike days. He even flashed his abs at the camera at the end of the video! A few days earlier, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and it was clear they’re so loved-up!

The pop singer posted the sweetest video to Instagram on Feb. 14 showing her boyfriend at dinner, with the caption “Mines”. Jessie J used a cute love heart filter and zoomed in on Channing’s face before popping her own head into the frame and looking at her beau adoringly. Channing also posted on social media, showing a number of roses in a video on his Instagram Story that he likely bought for his girlfriend to celebrate the holiday. Too cute!

The couple split briefly in December 2019, but it was clear they were back together in January when Channing wrote this comment on Instagram: “Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than [Jessie]. And yeah that includes my ex,” the message read. The tables quickly turned on the actor, as he was accused of shading his ex wife, dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, 39. He later clarified his statement by saying that Jenna is “beautiful and amazing” in her own right.