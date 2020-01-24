Channing Tatum Seemingly Shades Ex Jenna Dewan: Jessie J Is ‘More Stunning & Beautiful To Look At’

In a bold move, Channing Tatum declared he doesn’t enjoy looking at anyone more than Jessie J — his ‘ex’ included. That’s right, Channing and Jessie are back together.

UPDATE (1/24/20, 10:24 p.m. ET): Channing Tatum is insisting he meant no shade towards his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, despite writing on Instagram, “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than [Jessie J]. And yeah that includes my ex.”

Shortly after writing the surprising declaration on Jan. 24, he followed up with another comment containing compliments for his ex: “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart ♥ bye.”

ORIGINAL: Channing Tatum, 39, somehow managed to both shade one ex and confirm he’s back with another in one Instagram post. The Magic Mike star shared a photo of singer Jessie J, 31, giving him a peck on the cheek on Jan. 24 — it served as official confirmation they were indeed back together, after a report claimed they broke up mid-way into Dec. 2019. One fan was not shipping the supposed reunion, wishing to instead see Channing with his ex-wife. “Jenna [Dewan] looks better with you,” the follower wrote, a statement that Channing (not so politely) disagreed with.

“Hey Alex i don’t usually address shit like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them,” Channing snapped back in the comments section. He continued, “why don’t you seriously think about what your [sic] doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

So far, a standard clapback for an unwelcome comment — right? But the most shocking comments rolled in after the lecture. “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Channing added. Yes, he really just wrote, And yeah that includes my ex. But Channing powered on. “Sorry about your opinion,” he continued. “But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.” On the same day he fired back at the fan, Channing posed for photos by Jessie’s side at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year red carpet.

Jenna is not only Channing’s “ex,” but the mother of his six-year-old daughter, Evelyn. The parents rocked the world with news of their split in April of 2018, ending nine years of marriage. Shortly after announcing the big decision, Channing and Jessie went public with their romance in October of that year.

Although that relationship seemed to also come to a close by the end of 2019, we learned that Channing and Jessie were still spending time together, according to a source. “Jessie has been back in LA for a couple of weeks, so it makes sense they’re spending time together,” the source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January. “They really care about each other and have a deep connection. That never died.”

“The issue was the long distance. Jessie made an effort to come to L.A. and they organically started hanging out again,” our insider explained. “She is very happy but, for now, they are taking it as it comes and just enjoying the moment with each other instead of getting hung up on labels or the future.” Well, it looks like these lovers have managed to overcome these difficulties!