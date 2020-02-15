Jessie J Cuddles Up To Boyfriend Channing Tatum On Adorable Valentine’s Day Date Night

Find a boyfriend or a girlfriend who looks at you the way Jessie J looks at Channing Tatum! The loved up couple got cozy at dinner on Valentine’s Day and we can’t handle it.

Channing Tatum, 39, and his girlfriend Jessie J, 31, are back together, and look more cuddly than ever! The pop singer posted the sweetest video to Instagram on Feb. 14 showing her boyfriend at dinner, with the caption “Mines”. Jessie J used a cute love heart filter and zoomed in on Channing’s face before popping her own head into the frame and looking at her beau adoringly. The Magic Mike star wore a white sweater with a backwards cap, while Jessie stunned in a black shirt and gold jewelry. Channing also posted on social media, showing a number of roses in a video on his Instagram Story that he likely bought for his girlfriend to celebrate the holiday. Too cute!

The couple, who got back together recently after splitting in December 2019, made their first red carpet appearance with one another since news of their reconciliation last month! The pair posed and smiled at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 24, and fans were so excited! At the event, Channing held the “Domino” singer close to his side as he showed off a black blazer over a white button-down shirt and black pants and Jessie wore a flattering sleeveless silver dress with a slit.

The lovebirds’ latest appearance comes after they reportedly broke up in mid Dec. They essentially proved they were back together when Channing shared a social media pic of Jessie giving him a kiss on the cheek on the same day of the MusiCares event. The Step Up star also shared a special message about his lady love that further proved he’s love smitten. “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than [Jessie]. And yeah that includes my ex,” the message read

The tables quickly turned on Channing, as he was accused of shading his ex wife, dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, 39. The remark was prompted by a follower who left a rude comment on the Instagram photo. “Jenna [Dewan] looks better with you,” the follower wrote, which Channing didn’t take lightly to. “Hey Alex i don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them,” Channing snapped back in the comments section. He continued, “why don’t you seriously think about what your [sic] doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Channing added. He later clarified his statement by saying that Jenna is “beautiful and amazing” in her own right.