Channing Tatum Dishes On Whether He’d Marry Again Amidst Zoe Kravitz Romance

Channing Tatum, 42, made rare comments about his love life in an interview with Vanity Fair published January 17. The Magic Mike star is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, 34, following his divorce from Jenna Dewan, 42, with whom he shares daughter Everly, 9. While Jenna is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, Channing admitted, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.”

Channing also said, “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Channing spoke about his 2019 split from Jenna and said they tried to keep their 10-year relationship together. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” he explained. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Channing, who fell in love with Jenna on the set of Step Up in 2005, said his divorce “was super scary and terrifying” at first. “Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s***. What now?’ ” he said, before admitting that the split “was probably exactly what I needed,” because he finally worked on himself and could focus on his daughter.

As for his relationship with Zoe, Channing admitted that he started following Instagram fan accounts for the actress after they worked together on her directorial debut of the upcoming Pussy Island. “I have no chill,” he said to VF. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.” Channing and Zoe have now been dating for at least a year and a half. Channing even did the Vanity Fair interview at a diner in Williamsburg, where Zoe lives, the outlet reported.

HollywoodLife previously reported that Channing and Zoe have become “very serious” with each other. “Things are very serious between Channing and Zoe and they’re really happy together,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They are totally enamored with each other and spend as much of their free time together as possible. Some may see them as an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot more in common than some might think.”