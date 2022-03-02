Zoe Kravitz’ Tattoos: Everything To Know About All Of Her Body Ink

The actress loves getting inked! At last count, Zoe has over 50 tiny tattoos on her body. Find out what they all mean to the ‘Batman’ star here!

Zoe Kravitz has risen to the top of the Hollywood A-list with her turn as the iconic Catwoman in the highly anticipated superhero film The Batman. With her extremely busy schedule in Tinseltown — including starring in HBO’s Kimi and directing the upcoming Pussy Island with her boyfriend Channing Tatum — it’s a wonder she finds time to add to her impressive collection of tattoos. The beauty has somewhere near the 50 + range of body ink! Zoe even admitted to losing count!

“I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have,” she told InStyle back in August 2021. “I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”

While Zoe may not even know exactly which tattoos she still has, HollywoodLife will take a deep dive into many of the pieces to find out what we can! Keep reading to learn more about Zoe’s ink, below!

First Tattoo Ever

Zoe dipped her toe in the tattoo pond when she officially became an adult by turning 18. Her first tattoo, a small outline of a heart with umlauts above it on her wrist, is a symbol of self-love, according to Ink.

Cassette Tape And ‘OM’

The Mad Max: Fury Road alum has a realistic image of a cassette tape (remember those?) on her right forearm. Fans have long speculated it is a tribute to her love of music, especially since her father is renowned rock star Lenny Kravitz. Nearby, the word “OM” is written in Sanskrit to symbolize the sound of the universe.

‘Mama’

Speaking of her parents, Zoe also pays tribute to her uber-famous actress mother Lisa Bonet. Outlined with the shape of a heart, the word “mama” is inked on Zoe’s right elbow. Surrounding the sweet tattoo is another one of two handprints.

Left Arm Snake

On her left forearm, the budding director has a cute snake with white dots coiled up. Celebrity Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo inked the tattoo. In an Instagram photo of it, he wrote, “New Lil friend for my bud Zoe Kravitz.”

Right Arm Snake

Zoe also has a snake wrapped around a heart on the opposite forearm. The serpent ink is much bigger than her other snake, but both were done by Dr. Woo. “Thanks for the trust and support all these yearzzz,” he wrote and tagged Zoe in a snap of the tattoo.

‘Free At Last’

Zoe has the phrase “Free At Last” tattooed in cursive handwriting on her left forearm. Her father Lenny has the same tattoo! Another famous celebrity tattoo artist, Harris, reportedly inked them for both Zoe and Lenny.

‘MISSISSIPPI *@!!?*@!’

Being a huge fan of legendary singer/songwriter Nina Simone, Zoe has a tattoo of the title of her iconic civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddamn.” The song was released during the civil rights movement in 1964. “I’II always fall asleep by listening to her songs,” Zoe once said of Nina.

‘Lola’ & ‘Wolf’

Zoe certainly loves her stepsiblings! The actress has both “Lola” and “Wolf” tattooed on her body in tribute to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s 14-year-old daughter Lola and 11-year-old son Wolf.

Dragonfly

On the upper left corner of her back shoulder, Zoe has a delicate drawing of a dragonfly. A previous Arabic script tattoo was reportedly grammatically incorrect and Zoe had it removed to make room for the insect ink, which was again applied by Dr. Woo.

‘Bahamas’ Palm Tree

A realistic palm tree with the word “Bahamas” written by it takes real estate on Zoe’s body, apparently referring to her family. “When I was a kid, [the Bahamas] was like this magical place that my dad talked about a lot with so much love and passion,” she said in an interview with Vogue Australia

Flying Eagle

Dr. Woo helped out on bringing Zoe’s tattoo idea to fruition once again, as he inked an incredibly detailed flying eagle with circles on her forearm. The large drawing was one of Zoe’s first as she reportedly had it done back in 2015.

Protective Eye

On her left forearm, Zoe inked a big protective eye with the help of Dr. Woo once again. She converted her old circle tattoo into an eye, which is said to ward off evil spirits.

‘YES’ & Two Swallows

On the back of her neck, Zoe has two beautiful swallow birds flying in opposite directions. Just above is the word “YES.” Although the reason for the three tattoos remains unknown, the birds often symbolize loyalty and affection of friends.