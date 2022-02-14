Zoë Kravitz Breaks Silence On Channing Tatum Romance: I’m ‘Happy’

As Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz continue to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible, she opened up about the romance for the first time in a new interview.

Zoë Kravitz graces the March cover of ELLE magazine, and she opened up about her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, in the interview. The movie stars Channing Tatum, who Zoë is now dating in real life. However, she said she had never even met the actor when she casting him in the flick. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist,'” Zoë revealed. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

When pressed about her relationship with Channing, though, Zoë remained coy. “I’m happy,” she said, not divulging any further information. Channing and Zoë were first romantically linked in August 2021 when photos showed them packing on the PDA during a bike ride in NYC. However, the two kept tight-lipped about their relationship status. In September, they both attended the Met Gala, but walked the red carpet separately (although they were photographed leaving the event together at the end of the night).

Although Channing and Zoë are mostly private about their relationship, they went Instagram official after dressing up together for Halloween 2021. Both stars have been previously married. Channing and his wife Jenna Dewan, who he shares a daughter with, split in 2018 and their divorce was finalized the following year. Meanwhile, Zoë and her ex, Karl Glusman, got married in June 2019, and she followed for divorce just a year and a half later in Dec. 2020. However, she appears to have an amicable relationship with the actor today. “Karl is an incredible human being,” Zoë gushed. “It really is less about him and more about me learning to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Zoë has no children of her own, but she opened up about the pressure to have kids in her ELLE interview. “All of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, ‘Want to freeze your eggs?’ and I’m like, ‘I hadn’t even thought about that,'” she admitted. “But I don’t feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids. This idea of, ‘You’re 30, you’re a grown-up, now you’re supposed to have kids and stop having fun because that’s for children’….I bought that for a second. I was like, ‘I don’t go out anymore, I just make roast chickens.’ But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, see the sunrise. It’s been an interesting journey of remembering that there’s no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time.”