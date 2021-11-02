See Pic

Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Go Instagram Official With Their ‘Taxi Driver’ Halloween Costumes

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz used Halloween to go Instagram official! Zoë posted the first photo of the pair dressed up in ‘Taxi Driver’ costumes for Halloween.

Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, celebrated their first Halloween together and even had a couples costume. They decided to throw it back to 1976 by dressing up as Taxi Driver characters this year. Zoë went Instagram official with Channing and posted a photo with Channing in their costumes on her Instagram Story.

Channing was nearly unrecognizable with his mohawk. He was dressed up as Travis Bickle, the character Robert De Niro played in the movie. Zoë was dressed up as Jodie Foster’s character Iris. Their costumes were almost identical to the real thing!

The 21 Jump Street actor also shared photos of Zoë on his Instagram Story. The couple celebrated Halloween at a party alongside Tommy Dorfman, who was dressed up as Princess Diana.

This is the first time Zoë and Channing have posted publicly together. The pair went to the Met Gala in September 2021, but they walked the carpet separately. Zoë dazzled in a sheer metal mesh dress by Yves Saint Laurent. Her nearly naked dress was one of the hottest looks of the night.

They didn’t walk in together, but they left together. Channing and Zoë were seen walking down the steps of the Met together after the event. They made their way out onto the street before leaving costume’s biggest night.

For months now, fans have been wondering when these two would go Instagram official. Before the Met Gala, Zoë and Channing were seen going out to lunch in New York City. The month before in August 2021, Channing took Zoë on a bike ride in the East Village. Fans thought Channing confirmed his relationship with Zoë when he followed fan pages dedicated to Zoë in August 2021.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum outside the Met Gala. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Zoë and actor Karl Glusman were married in 2019 but split in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021. Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They have a daughter, Everly, now 8, together. He also dated Jessie J for two years.