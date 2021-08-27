Why Channing Tatum Fans Think He Just Confirmed Zoe Kravitz Romance Amid Speculation

The ’21 Jump Street’ star may have hinted to his fans that he’s dating Zoe, with some of his recent Instagram activity.

Is there a spark between Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? A few keen observers seem to think so! Fans took note that the 41-year-old Step Up actor followed three Zoe fan accounts on Instagram. While there have been rumors brewing that Channing is dating the 32-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actress, some fans thought that by following the fan pages, the actor was somewhat confirming the relationship. At the very least, he’s a big fan of Zoe’s.

Channing follows four accounts that are dedicated to all things Zoe Kravitz. The users are @ZoeKravitzInc, @ZoeKravitzSource, @KravitzUpdate, and @zkluv. It’s also worth noting that all of these fan accounts have posted photos of the High Fidelity star, while she’s been out and about with Channing. While neither celebrity has acknowledged whether or not they are dating, they do both follow each other on Instagram. Channing is also set to star in Zoe’s upcoming directorial debut P***y Island, via Deadline.

While Channing and Zoe haven’t publicly said whether they’re an item or just friends, the pair have sparked rumors for months since the actress filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman, after a year and a half of marriage. Back in January, a source told People that they weren’t dating, but just preparing for the upcoming movie. “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” they said.

While their relationship status is still unknown, both stars have been spending lots of time together. Earlier in August, Zoe and Channing went for a bike ride together, and they also grabbed coffee. They also appeared to take a trip out of New York together. They were also spotted at a New York grocery store, and the Big Little Lies star was carrying bouquets of flowers.

The new speculation comes eight months after Zoe’s split from her ex-husband. Channing was recently romantically linked to singer Jessie J, but the pair broke up in October 2020. Prior to the singer, Channing was married to actress Jenna Dewan, 40, from 2009 until 2018. The exes share an eight-year-old daughter, Everly, together.