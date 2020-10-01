Lenny Kravitz, 56, Looks Incredibly Buff In New Shirtless Pic For ‘Men’s Health’ Cover — See Photo

Singer Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his friendship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her second husband Jason Momoa, in a new Men’s Health cover.

Lenny Kravitz may be 56, but he looks better than ever! The Grammy winner appeared on the cover of the November Men’s Health magazine, and showed off his incredibly buff physique in a tropical photoshoot. Not only did he put his abs on display, but he also opened up about a range of personal topics including his friendship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her new husband Jason Momoa. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with [my daughter] Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told the outlet.

“We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work. It takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'” Lenny also talked about his daughter, Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, 31, describing her as “the most real person I know.”

“I know. It wasn’t easy, I’m sure, but she’s just forged her way with elegance, you know? Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way.” The iconic hitmaker also discussed how the coronavirus pandemic impacted him, and why he left his Paris townhouse to live in an Airstream trailer on the beach in the Bahamas. “It’s a beautiful thing to really realize what you don’t need. If I have to stay here another five months, five years, I’m good,” he revealed.

This interview wasn’t the first time Lenny gushed about his ex-wife’s new hubby: he sent Jason Momoa some love on his 41st birthday last month. “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love,” he wrote on Instagram. “love you ohana. miss u,” the Aquaman actor replied in the comments, adding two heart-eye and hang-loose emojis. Talk about a bromance!