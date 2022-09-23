Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date In Rare Photos

Date night! Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz enjoyed a romantic evening together in New York City on Thursday, September 22. The couple were both dressed casually, as they appeared to head to get in their car after having a lengthy dinner date. Both actors looked like they had a splendid evening together.

Zoe, 33, went for a mostly black look. She sported some comfy-looking pants and a long jacket (perfect for the early fall weather in New York) with a white shirt, as well as a black face mask. She also carried a white purse with her. Channing, 42, was seen with a matching mask in his hand, and he rocked a brown button-down with a dark pair of pants, as the pair headed for their ride.

The couple have been romantically linked since August 2021, when they were spotted sharing some PDA on romantic outings. Even though they mostly kept their relationship to themselves, they did go public when they posted a couple’s Halloween costume in October. While they’ve still kept mostly quiet about their romance, The Batman actress did admit that she was “happy” when asked about the relationship in a March interview with Elle.

Even though the couple have mostly kept their relationship from the limelight, a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the Magic Mike actor and Zoe are “very serious” and “really happy” in their relationship. “They are totally enamored with each other and spend as much of their free time together as possible. Some may see them as an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot more in common than some might think,” the insider said.

Besides being a couple, Channing is also set to star in Zoe’s upcoming movie P***y Island, which she wrote and is directing. She admitted to looking forward to his performance in the movie in the above-mentioned Elle interview. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that,” she said.