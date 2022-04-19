Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Hold Hands In London In 1st Pics Since ‘The Batman’ Crosses $750M Mark

Zoe Kravitz has a hit movie, a hot guy at her side, and a bright future! The gorgeous actress, 33 and Magic Mike 3 star Channing Tatum, 41, were seen holding hands in London on April 17 after enjoying Easter lunch at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair. Zoe looked nicely put-together in a gray sweater and rust colored pants, with her hair pulled back in a sleek look, and she accessorized with sunglasses and black flats. Channing’s look coordinated nicely, as he wore a dark jacket and beige pants while holding hands with the Big Little Lies actress.

Their public appearance together comes amid news that Zoe’s movie The Batman has just passed a whopping $750 million at the global box office. Zoe plays the iconic Selina Kyle, nee Catwoman, opposite Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne in the latest blockbuster incarnation of the DC mainstay. On the movie’s explosive success, WB’s President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein said, “The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone,” according to Deadline.

Zoe and Channing‘s seemingly celebratory appearance follows months of intense speculation about the nature of their relationship, and while neither has directly confirmed a romantic attachment, Zoe did respond to Elle when asked about it for their March 2022 cover story, stating simply “I’m happy.” And Entertainment Tonight reported back in August 2021 that the duo are indeed a “thing.” “It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more,” a source told the outlet.

Zoe and Channing worked together on The Lego Batman Movie in with Zoe voicing Catwoman and Channing voicing Superman. The daughter of TV star Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz is set to direct her first film, Pussy Island, and Channing is set to star. Zoe divorced from Karl Glusman in 2021, and Channing divorced Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares daughter Everly, in 2019.