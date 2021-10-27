Jenna Dewan Reveals Her 2 Kids Will ‘Definitely’ Be ‘Involved’ In Wedding To Steve Kazee

Although Jenna Dewan has had to delay her wedding plans due to the pandemic, she told HL her two kids will be involved in the big day!

Jenna Dewan is going to be dancing herself down the aisle when the time comes to marry Steve Kazee, but the Step Up star has unfortunately put wedding planning aside the last two years due to the pandemic. As life starts to open up once again, Jenna partnered with the number one resource for all things weddings, The Knot, to design her own, sustainable wedding invitations and discuss her own wedding plans. “We are very much in the planning process,” Jenna told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about her big day. “It has of course been a crazy last two years with COVID and we had our baby, Callum, so there is no rush for us but we are definitely planning and I will for sure be using The Knot!”

Jenna and Steve welcomed their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, in March 2020 and she has her 8-year-old daughter, Everly, from a previous marriage. “They have to be in the wedding! Evie has told me a million times, she will be very upset with me!” The Resident star laughed. “They will obviously be incorporated and involved and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day — whether it’s destination or small or large, we’re working on all the details. But, our family will be absolutely involved.”

Jenna gushed that “the second” she gave birth to Everly, and then again to Callum, “everything fell in line” for her. “They were the most important thing above anything else, and everything else fell in support of that. Work, what I say yes or no to, how I plan my days. There’s a deepening and a priority change that happens when you have kids,” she explained. “I’m all about making sure that you also have your own purpose and you own life and give to yourself, but at the same time, I realize that these little beings are the most important things in the world to me.”

One thing Jenna has been hard at work on are her exclusive, sustainable wedding invitations for The Knot. “I have loved The Knot for a long time — I think it’s the most incredible one-stop shop for all things weddings and celebrations, and for such a special day, to be able to offer this sustainable option that can be gorgeous, chic and beautiful, as well as being great to the earth, was really exciting to me,” she told HL of the collaboration. “A lot of times, the sustainable options feels complicated or expensive, or it’s not your first thought and what I loved was, in creating these, we can show that it’s affordable, it’s also beautiful, and it can capture that whimsical, magical feeling that everybody wants on their special day.”

Jenna’s ethereal, earthy invitation suite is called Bohemian Hoop and are currently available for customizing and purchasing exclusively on The Knot Invitations.