Steve Kazee Shares Update On Wedding Plans With Jenna Dewan 11 Mos. After Welcoming Son Callum

Actor Steve Kazee is opening up about his wedding plans with fiancée Jenna Dewan as the Movember brand ambassador gets ready to celebrate their son Callum’s 1st birthday!

Steve Kazee, 45, and fiancée Jenna Dewan, 40, became proud parents to son Callum, 11 months, right before the Coronavirus pandemic! The couple have been enjoying their time with their little boy, but with everything happening around the pandemic, it’s made them put a hold on future family plans. “It’s so hard to even think about a wedding right now,” Steve told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY from his LA home on Feb. 18 while discussing his partnership with Movember’s Family Man parenting tool. “I hate to sound like a cliché, but everything really changed once COVID hit. It’s hard to feel celebratory at the time and it’s hard to feel like we want to be celebrating our lives and it just feels like the wrong time.”

The couple began dating back in 2018 shortly after the former dancer announced her split from husband Channing Tatum, 40. After being photographed for the first time in November of that year, Jenna — who is also mom to daughter Everly, 7, with the Magic Mike actor — announced she was expecting with the former Broadway actor. Five months later in Feb. 2020, Jenna and Steve confirmed their engagement — welcoming son Callum on March 6.

Although there is a ring on his fiancée’s finger, a piece of paper won’t change anything for the couple — but that doesn’t mean they don’t want things solidified in the near future! “For us, there’s no difference between where we are right now and where we would be the day after a wedding ceremony,” Steve added. “There’s no hurry. There’s no rush for us. It’s something I think we both very much want, but when the time is right. The world has just been — it’s been too much lately to feel like celebrating on that level. Nothing at the moment, but I’m sure at some point.”

Another project that’s on Jenna’s brain is expanding their family, which Steve hints is more on Jenna’s brain than his at the moment! “Yeah, we’ve talked about it!” Steve exclaimed. “We’ve talked about it specifically because this sort of situation that we’re in. We don’t know when life will get back to the hustle and the bustle and we have all this time right now and it has been really wonderful to have this much time with your children in spite of the situation,” he explained.

“It’s been a real blessing for us and the real sort of silver lining with all of this. So we’ve talked about it!” he went on. “But that’s about as far as it’s gotten at this point. I have a lot of different feelings. I want a lot of kids, but at the same time, I worry a lot about the world at the moment. Where we are. There’s a certain responsibility you have to take into consideration rather than, ‘Oh, I want more kids.’ Definitely a conversation!”

While Steve, Jenna and their growing family continue to stay safe & healthy at home, Steve is putting a lot of his focus on his health. As a Movember Family Man ambassador, becoming a father has really put things into perspective for the new dad. “Having just become a father, almost a year ago and having being gifted a daughter from a previous marriage and already feeling like a step-father to her,” Steve said. “I’ve been in her life now for 3 years and so I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of something that was addressing the conversation around men and father. It’s such a complex, complex problem. I think the way they’re forthcoming confronting it is a smart way of handling it. I thought it was a great idea to open up the conversation of men’s health, more transparent than I think it’s been for generations.”