Katy Perry Pushes Baby Daisy Dove, 6 Mos., In A Stroller On Rare Outing With The Infant In Hawaii

Katy Perry was the ultimate doting mom when she stepped out for a stroll with her little girl, Daisy Dove, during a vacation in Hawaii.

New photos of Katy Perry with her six-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, in Hawaii have surfaced. In the pics, which were taken on Feb. 18 and CAN BE SEEN HERE, the singer takes a walk while pushing Daisy in a stroller. She looks comfortable and casual in a teal green workout set, with a hat that says MAMA on her head. She’s also wearing a mask according to COVID-19 protocols, although she had it pulled down while safely distant from others.

Daisy’s dad — and Katy’s fiancee — Orlando Bloom was also on the Hawaii trip, but this outing was a solo trip for just the girls! Luckily, Katy and Orlando were also able to get some alone time in on their vacation. On Feb. 21, they were photographed hitting the beach in their swimsuits. Katy rocked a strapless, purple one-piece bathing suit, while Orlando went shirtless in his swim trunks.

Katy confirmed her pregnancy in March 2020, just before the coronavirus shut down the United States. She was able to spend most of her pregnancy in quarantine at home. However, she was also promoting an album at the time, so she kept busy with virtual appearances and judging duties on American Idol. Daisy was born on Aug. 26, just two days before the album’s release.

After giving birth, Katy was back to work on the set of American Idol just weeks later. The show’s 19th season premiered on Feb. 14, with Katy in her fourth season as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Idol is still currently airing pre-taped episodes, but will transition to live shows later this spring.

“We started filming American Idol after I’d given birth, five weeks later,” Katy explained in a recent interview. “I didn’t plan that, but it was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was so intense, you know? Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding and going like, ‘Holy crap, this is what women do!’ Women are the most powerful beings on the planet.”