Katy Perry Stuns In Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit On Hawaiian Vacation With Shirtless Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry knows what she likes in a swimsuit style. She showed off her slimmed down post-baby body in Hawaii, wearing a a purple suit she donned while pregnant.

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom took a winter vacation to Hawaii, where the “Roar” singer got some romantic beach time alone with her man. It appears their six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom stayed back at the couple’s lodgings, as the pair relaxed by themselves on a shaded patch of a secluded beach. Katy showed off her amazing post-baby body by wearing a strapless one-piece swimsuit that she originally donned in July 2020 while still pregnant. You can see the photos of Katy’s Hawaiian beach getaway here.

Katy’s slimmed down post-baby curves were on display in the $485 purple bandeau swimsuit from Eres. It featured a slight dip with a ruched center in the middle of her chest, along with a lower cut hipline. The American Idol judge wore the same suit several times while pregnant in July and Aug. 2020 while on the beach in Malibu, CA, as the stretchy fabric allowed for her baby bump to grow, but without being a maternity fashion style.

Life before baby. Katy Perry is seen shooting a music video in Hawaii while wearing a yellow one-piece swim suit in July 2019. Photo credit: SplashNews.

The 36-year-old “Firework” singer appeared to have just gone for a dip in the ocean, as her short platinum locks were still wet and slicked back in the photos from Hawaii. Her 43-year-old actor fiance looked like a total hunk, going shirtless with a pair of very short black swim trunks. Orlando appeared to have been hitting the gym, as his chest, arms, torso and legs were far more bulked up and muscular than he usually appears.

Katy and Orlando kept their trip to the beach simple, bringing along just a few white towels to sit on, while the Carnival Row star carried a straw tote bag for sunscreen, water and other fun in the sun necessities. Katy donned a colorful purple, yellow and pink floral coverup for their hike to and from the sand, along with a straw sun visor. Getting back to their lodgings from their secluded beach setting proved to be quite a trek, as the couple was photographed climbing barefoot uphill over a field of large lava rocks.

Katy Perry made a rare public appearance out since giving birth, going on a food pick-up run in Santa Barbara on Jan. 17. 2021. Three days later she would perform at President Joe Biden’s Inaugural evening celebration. Photo credit: Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M/BACKGRID

The couple announced on Aug. 26, 2020 that their little girl had finally arrived. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pair gushed in a joint statement, shared to UNICEF’s Instagram and confirming Daisy’s name. Ever since, the pair has been extremely private about their daughter, and have yet to share a photo of her on social media.