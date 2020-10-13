Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr Raves Over Katy Perry Returning To Work 6 Weeks After Baby

Miranda Love showered Katy Perry with love after seeing her ex-husband’s fiancée’s gorgeous photo. She couldn’t believe she was returning to ‘American Idol’ just six weeks after Daisy’s birth.

Katy Perry has the love and support of Miranda Kerr behind her as she returns to work as a new mother. Katy’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife, 37 (say that three times fast) left a sweet and encouraging comment on the “Roar” singer’s photo taken behind the scenes at American Idol. “Omg you’re amazing! Love you,” the model wrote, adding a heart emoji. Talk about one big, happy family.

Katy’s photo was pretty divine. The 35-year-old pop legend only gave birth to her and Orlando’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, just six weeks ago, and is ready to slay once more as an American Idol judge. She’s back in full Katy mode, wearing a very Cruella de Vil-esque outfit consisting of a cow print dress puffed sleeves, paired with matching fingerless gloves and a wide-brimmed hat.

She captioned the photo, “MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already! Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume.” Some fans may be shocked that Miranda commented on her ex-husband’s fiancée’s Instagram post with so much love, but it totally makes sense.

As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Katy and Miranda have become really great friends and they’re both eagerly anticipating the day it’s safe for newborn Daisy to meet big brother Flynn’s mom. “As soon as she’s ready for visits Katy will welcome Miranda with open arms,” the source said. “She and Katy have a great relationship and are genuinely friends.”