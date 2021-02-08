Watch

Katy Perry Reveals Why It Was ‘Intense’ Returning To ‘Idol’ While Juggling Breastfeeding Baby

Katy Perry ‘didn’t plan’ on returning to ‘American Idol’ in the way she did after welcoming her daughter. In a new interview, the singer revealed what it was actually like to get back to work as a mom.

Katy Perry, 36, revealed that returning to American Idol after welcoming her firstborn child, daughter Daisy, was “so intense.” The singer and reality TV show judge explained why ending her maternity leave was an overwhelming experience while appearing as a guest on the Feb. 8 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The subject came up after co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if the new mother has “any routine.”

“Yeah, of course there’s a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine,” Katy teased. Even with this “routine,” however, the demands of juggling a career and raising a newborn still caught the pop star by surprise. “But I did start filming — we started filming — American Idol season 4 after I’d given birth, five weeks later. And I didn’t plan that. But it was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It was so intense, you know?,” she said.

Explaining what exactly was so “intense,” Katy continued, “Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, and going like — ‘Holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my God!'” On that note, the “Never Really Over” singer mused, “Women are the most powerful beings on the planet.”

This isn’t the first time Katy has opened up about the downsides of being a working mom. “My daughter — she’s such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have,” she admitted during the virtual Meditate America event in Dec. 2020. The American Idol judge revealed, however, that she found a solution through transcendental meditation (a popular practice among celebrities).

All these new responsibilities have also not stopped Katy from returning in full-force after welcoming Daisy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44, in Aug. 2020. She dazzled the country with an electrifying performance of her hit song, “Firework,” in Washington, D.C. for the Celebrating America inaugural special to kick off Joe Biden‘s new presidency on Jan. 20. You’ll be able to see Katy on the small screen once again when the new season of American Idol premieres on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.