Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom ‘Has Stepped In’ With Baby Daisy Dove, 1 Month, As She Returns To ‘Idol’

Katy Perry admitted ‘daddy’ Orlando Bloom is ‘doing a great job’ at helping take care of their newborn daughter Daisy Dove as she starts her return as a judge on the fourth season of ‘American Idol’.

Katy Perry, 35, is getting back to work as a judge on American Idol and her fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, is taking full advantage of his daddy duties when it comes to their one-month-old daughter Daisy Dove! The singer gushed over how the actor is stepping it up so she can focus on her work, in a new interview with ET, and also revealed how “grateful” she is to get to return to the popular music competition series.

“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she told the outlet. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

“But Daddy’s doing a great job,” she continued. “Daddy has stepped in. I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

Although Katy and Orlando have yet to show little Daisy’s face, they did share a black and white photo , which can be seen below, that showed their hands holding her hand shortly one day her birth on Aug. 27. As they do more press, they’ve also been opening up about what she looks like and what her personality quirks are. During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Oct. 7, Orlando revealed that his baby girl looks like her mom, dad, and grandmom.

“My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy,” he told Ellen, referring to his mother, Sonia. “It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”

Orlando continued by talking about his bond with the precious bundle of joy and admitted that when Katy was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16. “I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning,” he said. “So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely. It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”