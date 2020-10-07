Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom ‘Has Stepped In’ With Baby Daisy Dove, 1 Month, As She Returns To ‘Idol’
Katy Perry admitted ‘daddy’ Orlando Bloom is ‘doing a great job’ at helping take care of their newborn daughter Daisy Dove as she starts her return as a judge on the fourth season of ‘American Idol’.
Katy Perry, 35, is getting back to work as a judge on American Idol and her fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, is taking full advantage of his daddy duties when it comes to their one-month-old daughter Daisy Dove! The singer gushed over how the actor is stepping it up so she can focus on her work, in a new interview with ET, and also revealed how “grateful” she is to get to return to the popular music competition series.
“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she told the outlet. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”
“But Daddy’s doing a great job,” she continued. “Daddy has stepped in. I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on
“My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy,” he told Ellen, referring to his mother, Sonia. “It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”
Orlando continued by talking about his bond with the precious bundle of joy and admitted that when Katy was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16. “I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning,” he said. “So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely. It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”