Jenna Dewan, 39, Welcomes 1st Child With Boyfriend Steve Kazee: See Their Son’s First Photo

He’s here! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are now the proud parents of a darling baby boy, whom they welcomed into the world on March 6. Meet Callum Michael Rebel Kazee!

Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! The World of Dance judge, 39, and the Broadway star, 44, welcomed a baby boy into the world on March 6 and the little one is extremely cute. Jenna announced the birth of their first child on March 10 with a black and white photo [SEEN HERE] of her holding the newborn. Jenna is already the mother to six-year-old Everly Tatum, her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” Jenna captioned the sweet announcement, revealing her son’s name and his date of birth — “Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

The Flirty Dancing host told HollywoodLife and other outlets at the FOX Winter All-Star Party, on January 7, that Everly was almost more excited about meeting her baby sister than she and Steve! “She just said to me this morning, she said, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.’ It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna gushed about her “sweet” daughter. “So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.” How adorable is that?

Jenna and Steve began dating in September 2018, six months after she and Channing announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. They confirmed their relationship with a cute Halloween photo that October, that showed them celebrating with friends. By December, Jenna and Steve were actively posting about each other on Instagram, and the rest was history! Jenna announced her pregnancy in September 2019 by debuting her baby bump on Instagram, captioned with a loving message to her fans, and her man.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Jenna wrote. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Congratulations again to Jenna, Steve, and Everly!