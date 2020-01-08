Jenna Dewan Reveals Daughter Everly, 6, Is So Excited To Be A Big Sister: She’s ‘Already Preparing’

Jenna Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly is ready to be a big sister, the actress said on January 7! She revealed the sweet way Everly is preparing for her big role and it’s too cute!

Jenna Dewan ‘s 6-year-old daughter, Everly is looking forward to meeting her little sister! And, she plans to help out, especially when the newborn cries. “She just said to me this morning, she said, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,'” the actress, 39, told HollywoodLife and other reporters at the FOX Winter All-Star Party during the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, January 7.

“It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna explained, noting that the moment was “so sweet.” The Flirty Dancing host went on to gush over how serious Everly is taking her upcoming role as a big sister.

“So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister,” Jenna said. “She’s taking it very seriously.”

Jenna is expecting her second child, which will be her first with boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The host shares Everly with her ex-husband, actor, Channing Tatum. Jenna revealed news that she was pregnant last September, where she admitted that Steve is a “gift from above.”

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo which debuted her bump debut at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Jenna and Channing announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram in April 2018. Rumors that she was dating Steve began to emerge in September of that same year. Then, in October, Jenna and Steve were pictured looking cozy together while celebrating Halloween with friends. Later in November, the pair were spotted out in public together. That December, Steve penned a sweet tribute to Jenna in a post on Instagram. And, the rest is history!

After debuting their romance, Jenna has gushed over her Tony-winning boyfriend on many occasions. The actress has never seemed happier, having previously noted that Steve takes amazing care of her during an event in New York, which HollywoodLife was present for.