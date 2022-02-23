Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly, 8, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo

The actress shared an adorable photo of her daughter posing alongside her on set for one of her upcoming projects!

Jenna Dewan, 41, is a doting mom! The actress shared a pair of photos of herself with her daughter Everly, 8, as the youngster visited her on the film set for one of her new movies or shows on Tuesday February 22. The Rookie star joked that it was “take your daughter to work day,” as she smiled alongside Everly. Jenna’s daughter is growing up so fast, and she looked just like a younger version of her mom!

Everly sat in a director’s chair as her mom leaned in for the photo together! Jenna stunned in an outfit, consisting of a light brown windbreaker and matching sweatpants, while her daughter sported a colorful dress and had a face mask to go with it pulled down to her chin. While the mommy-daughter duo were all smiles for the first picture, Jenna made a silly, kissy face as she leaned in close to her daughter for the second shot.

Jenna shares Everly with her ex Channing Tatum, 41, who she was married to from 2009 until 2019. Since her divorce from the 21 Jump Street star, Jenna has gotten engaged to actor Steve Kazee, 46, who she has a younger son Callum, 1, with. Jenna is clearly super close with both of her kids, and she shared sweet photos of Callum and Everly playing with bubbles together on her Instagram back in January.

While Jenna is preparing to get married to Steve, she did reveal to HollywoodLife that both Everly and Callum would play a part in their wedding during an October 2021 exclusive interview. “They have to be in the wedding! Evie has told me a million times, she will be very upset with me,” she said. “They will obviously be incorporated and involved and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day — whether it’s destination or small or large, we’re working on all the details. But, our family will be absolutely involved.”