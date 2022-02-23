See Pics

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly, 8, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo

Jenna Dewan, Everly Tatum
Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan6th Annual Gold Meets Golden Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2019Wearing Carolina Herrera Resort, Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti
Jenna Dewan 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Press Room, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier
Jenna Dewan 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Press Room, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier
Jenna Dewan is seen at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Jenna Dewan Ref: SPL5032300 101018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The actress shared an adorable photo of her daughter posing alongside her on set for one of her upcoming projects!

Jenna Dewan41, is a doting mom! The actress shared a pair of photos of herself with her daughter Everly, 8, as the youngster visited her on the film set for one of her new movies or shows on Tuesday February 22. The Rookie star joked that it was “take your daughter to work day,” as she smiled alongside Everly. Jenna’s daughter is growing up so fast, and she looked just like a younger version of her mom!

Everly sat in a director’s chair as her mom leaned in for the photo together! Jenna stunned in an outfit, consisting of a light brown windbreaker and matching sweatpants, while her daughter sported a colorful dress and had a face mask to go with it pulled down to her chin. While the mommy-daughter duo were all smiles for the first picture, Jenna made a silly, kissy face as she leaned in close to her daughter for the second shot.

Jenna shares Everly with her ex Channing Tatum, 41, who she was married to from 2009 until 2019. Since her divorce from the 21 Jump Street star, Jenna has gotten engaged to actor Steve Kazee, 46, who she has a younger son Callum, 1, with. Jenna is clearly super close with both of her kids, and she shared sweet photos of Callum and Everly playing with bubbles together on her Instagram back in January.

Jenna holds hands with her daughter Everly while out for a walk. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 16, 2022. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Luna Stephens,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA829193_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While Jenna is preparing to get married to Steve, she did reveal to HollywoodLife that both Everly and Callum would play a part in their wedding during an October 2021 exclusive interview. “They have to be in the wedding! Evie has told me a million times, she will be very upset with me,” she said. “They will obviously be incorporated and involved and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day — whether it’s destination or small or large, we’re working on all the details. But, our family will be absolutely involved.”

 