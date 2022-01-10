See Pics

Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles In Rare Photos On Mom's IG

Jenna Dewan shared a heartwarming Instagram post of fun in the sun with her daughter Everly, who was smiling ear to ear while blowing bubbles with baby brother Callum.

Is there anything better than blowing bubbles? It doesn’t seem like it for Jenna Dewan and her brood. On Sunday January 10, the actress, 41, shared a rare photo of daughter Everly, 8, and son Callum Michael Rebel, 1, playing together happily on a sunny day. Jenna shared multiple photos of Everly and Callum with big smiles and their arms outstretched, playing with clusters of bubbles. She even included a sun-kissed selfie, captioning the gallery: “Pretty impossible to be in a bad mood around bubbles amirite?” followed by heart and sunshine emojis.

Jenna’s sweet post had celebrity pals like Elizabeth Tulloch commenting on the family photos. Elizabeth commented “Framers, all!” while Emmanuel Chriqui wrote “These are great!” spreading extra love with a heart emoji.

Though Jenna doesn’t often share photos of her kids, she made it clear in the post spending time together as a family brings her all the happiness. Everly and Callum are half-siblings; Jenna shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 41, and welcomed baby Callum in March 2020 with fiancé Steve Kazee, 45.  But Jenna has made sure the two feel a part of one big happy family. In fact, she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com that both kids will “definitely” be involved in future wedding plans with Steve. Though the two announced their engagement back in February 2020, plans have been on hold since the pandemic– but Jenna assured HL that when the big day comes, Everly and Callum will be at the center of their celebration.

“They will obviously be incorporated and involved, and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day,” she said, “whether it’s destination or small or large…”

In the meantime, Steve and Jenna have been sure to balance family time with romantic getaways. Last month, Jenna shared intimate photos of the two on a tropical vacation celebrating her 41st birthday. The pair skinny dipped, star-gazed and dined on acai bowls, leading Jenna to share that she “couldn’t dream up a better birthday getaway if I tried.”

 