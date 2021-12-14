Jenna Dewan Goes Skinny Dipping With Fiancé Steve Kazee On 41st Birthday Getaway — Photos

Jenna Dewan cuddled up to fiancé Steve Kazee in a new photo, as the couple went skinny dipping together on a tropical vacation for Jenna’s birthday.

Jenna Dewan‘s choice of attire for her 41st birthday was, fittingly enough, her birthday suit! The Step Up star rang in her birthday by enjoying a romantic skinny dipping session with her fiancé Steve Kazee at a tropical locale. Jenna documented the trip via Instagram on December 14, nearly two weeks after she turned 41 on December 3. The first image in Jenna’s post showed the happy couple — who share son Callum, 1 — cozying up next to each other while both fully nude in the gorgeous water.

Jenna and Steve went for a dip in other photos from her post, though they were fully clothed in those instances. Jenna rocked a hot pink one-piece bikini as she graciously floated in the water, while Steve was shirtless with blue swim trunks. Jenna also snapped a view of the beach as she laid comfortably in a hammock, before rounding out her post with images of the couple’s healthy breakfast and of the gorgeous sky at night.

The former World of Dance host captioned her post, “Couldn’t have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby.” Jenna got even more birthday love in the comments section from celeb pals like Nikki Reed, Elizabeth Tulloch, Helena Christensen, and Odette Annable.

Jenna got engaged to her beau in February 2020, just one month before their son was born. She also shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, 41. Jenna and Steve’s wedding date isn’t set yet, but the actress did tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October that they’re “very much in the planning process.” She added, “It has of course been a crazy last two years with COVID and we had our baby, Callum, so there is no rush for us but we are definitely planning.”

In that same interview, Jenna confirmed that both of her kids will be involved in her second wedding. “They will obviously be incorporated and involved and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day — whether it’s destination or small or large, we’re working on all the details. But, our family will be absolutely involved.”