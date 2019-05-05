‘World Of Dance’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 3?

Do you believe it’s the ‘World Of Dance’ finale?! The top 5 acts will compete tonight & only won will win the 1 million dollar prize!

We’re finally at the World Final of World Of Dance! Last week, we left off at the moment the judges chose their Wildcard, which is Unity LA! So, we have Briar Nolet, The Kings, Ellie & Ava, VPeepz and Unity LA dancing tonight! Each act will perform tonight for the chance to win the $1 million prize! Plus, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough and last year’s winners, The Lab, will perform! Refresh this page for updates throughout the show!

This year, different from others, the finalists were introduced and performed an epic group routine! It truly showed how awesome they all are — truly deserving to be here! “Can that win?!” Derek exclaimed. Each finalist lit a ‘torch’ like the Olympics to start the night and kick off the World Final! Then, Derek came out to perform with last season’s stars Charity & Andres and Michael Dameski! It was EPIC! Then, Ne-Yo sang a medley of his hits while season two favorites Shaun & Kaycee and season 1 choreographing star Ian Eastwood danced! Then, The Lab returned to give a tribute the incredible Jennifer Lopez! The crew started off by dancing to a remix of “I’m Real” by J.Lo and Ja Rule, and went into “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” and more of her greatest hits! The judge obviously got to goosies!