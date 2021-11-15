Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up

Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A.

Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Zoë wore a white tank top, red pants, and a sunhat to the flea market. But during the shopping day, Zoë seemingly found at least one outfit she liked, as the actress switched up her attire and put on a white sun dress as the trio kept shopping. She kept her hat on for the rest of the excursion, and also wore leather shoes throughout.

Channing, meanwhile, looked handsome (as always) in a casual, white Maxwell T-shirt, khaki trousers, and white shoes. But Everly overshadowed the A-list stars with her choice of attire: the 8-year-old wore a yellow mini-dress over pink leggings and trainers sneakers. She kept a pink mask over her face as she strolled around town with her doting dad and his girlfriend.

Zoë and Channing’s outing with Everly comes just two weeks after the couple went “Instagram official.” The milestone moment happened on Halloween, when Zoë posted a photo of she and Channing in their Taxi Driver costumes on her Instagram Story. The 21 Jump Street actor also shared photos of Zoë on his Instagram Story. They celebrated the spooky holiday at a party alongside Tommy Dorfman.

Hollywood’s newest couple enjoyed several public outings together before they documented the relationship on social media themselves. Zoë and Channing went to the Met Gala together in September, but they walked the carpet separate. Before that, they were seen going out to lunch in New York City, a month after Channing took Zoë on a bike ride in the East Village in August. Neither star has addressed the romance in interviews — yet.